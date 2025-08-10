Azitra (AZTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Azitra Stock Down 2.3%

AZTR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

