B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for MSA

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s FY2028 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 1.4%

MSA opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $187.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

