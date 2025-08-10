Bank of America Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $99.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

CROX opened at $75.24 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

