Bank of America Increases Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $58.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CART. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,958,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,940,250. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 542.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Further Reading

