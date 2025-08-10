Barclays Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $117.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,906,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

