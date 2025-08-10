Barclays Cuts DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $22.00

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DINE BRANDS GLOBAL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.16. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $230.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 5,126.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

