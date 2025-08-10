Barclays Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FTNT opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 11,349.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $153,576,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

