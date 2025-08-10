Barclays Cuts Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $19.00

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Trading Down 2.4%

JACK opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.14). Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $332.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 1,973.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 7,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.