Barclays Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $165.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,040 shares of company stock worth $152,423. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,910,000 after buying an additional 151,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

