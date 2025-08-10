Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 23.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

