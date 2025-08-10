Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 366 ($4.92) in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.31) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.11) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.77) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Barclays stock opened at GBX 367.95 ($4.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 213.90 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 376.35 ($5.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.89.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan purchased 44,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £145,272.12 ($195,389.54). Also, insider Mary Francis purchased 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £13,919.92 ($18,722.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 98,837 shares of company stock valued at $33,407,827 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

