Barclays Raises Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $61.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

NYSE:DAY opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after buying an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,470,000 after buying an additional 1,387,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,033,000 after buying an additional 948,436 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after buying an additional 667,065 shares during the period.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

