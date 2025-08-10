Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $151.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 184.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

