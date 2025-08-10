Bare Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,204 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

