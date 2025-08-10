Bare Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Bare Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISMD opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

