Bare Financial Services Inc Grows Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.26% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after buying an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,299,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,903 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,876,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,718,000.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.49 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

