Bare Financial Services Inc Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned about 3.45% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $308.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00.
About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.