Bare Financial Services Inc Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.0% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after purchasing an additional 251,216 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 983,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 555,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 208,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

