Bare Financial Services Inc Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bare Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
IVE opened at $198.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.