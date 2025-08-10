Bare Financial Services Inc Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bare Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IVE opened at $198.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.