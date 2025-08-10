Bare Financial Services Inc Purchases 13,950 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.
Inspire 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
BIBL stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.03. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $43.08.
About Inspire 100 ETF
The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
