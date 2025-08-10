Bare Financial Services Inc Purchases 984 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The company has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

