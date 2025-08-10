Bare Financial Services Inc Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bare Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $131.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

