Bare Financial Services Inc Sells 982 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

Bare Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUFree Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 224,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.