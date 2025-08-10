Bare Financial Services Inc Sells 982 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bare Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 224,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.