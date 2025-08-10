BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 878,003 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,544,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

TBBB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. BBB Foods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

