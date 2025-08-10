Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BEEM. B. Riley cut their price objective on Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEEM

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.