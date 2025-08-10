Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Potbelly Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.55. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.65 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 114.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

