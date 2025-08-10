Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 42,326 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

