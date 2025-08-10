Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 165,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $74.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

