Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

