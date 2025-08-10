Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

