Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 10,595 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

