Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 45,041 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 6.3%

BATS PJAN opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.