Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 53,453 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

