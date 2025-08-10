Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,731 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
