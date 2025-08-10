Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,731 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.