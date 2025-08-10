Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,372 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

