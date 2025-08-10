Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

