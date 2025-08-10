Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 87,745 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 305.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

