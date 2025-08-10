Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

