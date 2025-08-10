Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 139,775 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,775 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

