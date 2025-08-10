Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

