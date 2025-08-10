Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

