Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,572 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISEP opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

