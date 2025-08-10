Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,549 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAT opened at $54.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

