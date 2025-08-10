Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 6,051 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

