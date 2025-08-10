Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 727 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOCT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.39.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

