Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 2,326 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $385.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $387.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.