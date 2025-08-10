Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 5,100 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

