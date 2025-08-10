Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $30.18 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

