Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,652,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,098 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,910 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,617 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

