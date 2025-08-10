Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $571.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

